Take action against Prajwal Revanna under law: Former PM Deve Gowda

May 19, 2024

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda stated on Saturday that action must be taken according to the law against his grandson and JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse allegations.

On his 91st birthday, Deve Gowda told media persons that Prajwal Revanna should not be spared. However, he claimed that the cases against Prajwal’s father, JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna, were false.

“H.D. Kumaraswamy has already spoken on many occasions on behalf of our entire family about Prajwal Revanna and H.D. Revanna. It is the responsibility of the Government to take all possible steps against Prajwal Revanna under the purview of the law. But now the people also know that false cases were registered against H.D. Revanna,” Deve Gowda added.

Deve Gowda had not stepped out of his Bengaluru residence since Apr 27 and yesterday too, he did not celebrate his birthday. He had earlier campaigned for BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate Prajwal Revanna in Hassan. On April 26, he cast his vote in Paduvalahippe village in Hassan district.

The very next day, Prajwal Revanna left the country as the alleged sexual abuse videos began to emerge.

On May 4, H.D. Revanna was arrested in a kidnapping case related to the sexual abuse allegations against Prajwal Revanna. He was released on bail on May 14.

The JD(S) patriarch also called for financial compensation for the victims, noting that Kumaraswamy has already made such a demand.