Sex scandal: Arrest warrant issued against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna

May 19, 2024

SIT in the process of freezing seven bank accounts held by Prajwal Revanna, absconding for 21 days

Bengaluru: The Special Court for Elected Representatives in Bengaluru has issued an arrest warrant against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in connection with a sexual assault case.

The warrant pertains to a case registered against Prajwal on Saturday, in which his father, Holenarasipura MLA H.D. Revanna, is also an accused and currently out on bail.

Three cases of sexual assault have been registered by three women against Prajwal, who is currently at large. A Blue Corner notice issued by Interpol to its 196 member countries, seeking his current location, has not yet received any response.

This is considered the first step towards seeking the cancellation of his passport, which would compel him to return to India. Prajwal Revanna left the country for Germany in the early hours of April 27.

According to intelligence sources, Prajwal has been travelling across Europe, where his diplomatic passport, as an Indian MP, allows him entry without a visa.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Prajwal Revanna has travelled to Hungary, Austria, England and Dubai. He had booked a return ticket to Bengaluru on May 15 when he left for Germany on April 27, but he cancelled it at the last minute.

Sources suggest that he is unlikely to return before the declaration of the Lok Sabha election results on June 4.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is now probing Prajwal Revanna’s financial assets. Reports indicate that authorities have obtained information regarding all bank accounts associated with Prajwal and are in the process of freezing these accounts.

According to SIT sources, Prajwal has seven bank accounts and officials have access to complete details of these accounts.

As Prajwal has been elusive for 21 days, authorities are intensifying efforts to understand the background of this sequence of events.