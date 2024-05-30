Sex Scandal: ‘Hassan Chalo’ protesters demand Prajwal’s arrest

May 30, 2024

Hassan: Thousands of members from various progressive, women, Dalit, minority, human rights organisations and other like-minded people took out a massive protest rally ‘Hassan Chalo’ on the main thoroughfares in Hassan town this morning, demanding the arrest of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.

The protesters held placards with slogans including ‘Namma Nadige Hassanada Kadege’ condemning Hassan MP and demanding his arrest.

About, 3,000 to 4,000 people from various districts including Mysuru, Belagavi, Ballari, Chitradurga congregated in front of Hemavathi statue located near the Hassan Deputy Commissioner’s Office and a rally for about a kilometre before culminating at the ground located opposite DC’s office where a mega convention was held.

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will initiate legal procedures on arrival of MP Prajwal Revanna to Bengaluru. Prajwal, who is suspected to be abroad, is expected to return to Bengaluru later in the midnight.

“Since a warrant has been issued to Prajwal Revanna, there are no other options but to arrest him. There is information that the MP would be returning to Bengaluru tonight like he has said in the video he released recently. If he fails to return tonight, we will go ahead with other legal options,” he added.

Reacting to media persons in Mysuru, senior BJP leader and former Dy. CM Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan took a dig at the Congress party stating that despite having information about the case, it let Prajwal fly out of the country and now that he is returning, they are condemning.

“The BJP and JD(S) have been demanding for a thorough and fair investigation. We are of the opinion that the guilty, including the people responsible for leaking the video, should be punished,” he added.