Post rain, unhygienic conditions lurk threat of diseases

May 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The lackadaisical attitude of civic authorities in tackling post-rain related issues and their failure to address the dangers of stagnant rainwater in pits and drains, has exposed the citizens of Mysuru to the threat of various diseases.

It may be recalled here that, diseases like Cholera and Gastroenteritis plagued the residents of Tagadur in Nanjangud taluk and K. Salundi in Mysuru taluk, recently. Consumption of contaminated water had caused serious health issues for the people. It is not certain that the problem has been resolved completely.

The stagnated water at road side drainage, pits and other public places have become breeding centres for mosquitoes leading to serious health issues including Dengue and Chikungunya. People of Mysuru are worried about the lack of preparedness by MCC and other civic agencies to check rain-related health issues.

Mysuru city, which once topped Clean City rankings under Swachh Bharat Mission in the country, is presenting a vastly different scenario, with glaring unhygienic conditions at various parts of the city, including the heart of the city where garbage including that of plastic are found littered all around. The lack of interest by civic authorities in addressing them has exposed citizens to the threat of various diseases.

The fallen tree branches on the footpath of KR Hospital on Dhanvantari Road is rotting in stagnated water. Though the compound is decorated with colourful paintings and a few stone benches are provided for citizens to relax there, people shudder to use them because of the prevailing unhygienic conditions, rendering the colourful compound and the stone benches useless. With the public urinating on the compound of KR Hospital, it adds to the existing woes.

The condition of Seshadri Iyer Road near private bus stand is even worse. There seems to be no end to the stagnant and contaminated water, which has become a breeding centre for mosquitoes. Even after days of rain, the stagnant water doesn’t dry here as it has no further way to flow anywhere.

The earlier garbage container system is not evident now and some people have converted roadsides into dumping spot. The MCC is not even cleaning the roads. Similar scenes can be seen on Sayyaji Rao Road also. There are many mosquito breeding centres across the city which are posing health issues to the citizens of Mysuru.

One side of Male Mahadeshwara Road near Suburban Bus Stand presents a picture of total unhygienic condition. Though the silt from the big drainage has been removed, it is left uncleared on the road side itself, which has marred the beauty of one of the main roads of the city, because of the prevailing unhygienic conditions. Various other places of the city like Bannimantap, Kuppanna Park and many others are also no different.

“This is the scene after rains and with the forecast of a good monsoon this year, the problems are sure to multiply. With its available resources, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) can get rid of rain water within hours. But its negligence is disgusting,” rued a citizen.