Manipal Hospital conducts Spell Bee competition for elder citizens

May 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In recent years, India has seen an alarming increase in the number of people aged 60 years and above diagnosed with dementia. As per available data, about 7.4 percent (approximately 8.8 million) of individuals aged 60 and above are living with dementia.

Scientific research suggests that active socialisation and brain-stimulating activities, such as vocabulary and word-building exercises, can effectively prevent the effects of dementia.

To promote holistic wellness and fostering cognitive vitality among the elderly, Manipal Hospital, Mysuru, had organised a Spell Bee Competition on May 26 exclusively for senior citizens.

Medical professionals and hospital authorities, including Dr. K.S. Venugopal Krishna, Senior Consultant – Neurology; Dr. A.R. Maqsood Ahamad, Senior Consultant – Neurosurgery; Dr. Upendra Shenoy, Chief of Medical Services; Pramod Kunder, Hospital Director, attended.

Dr. Krishna K. Manavalli, Professor in English Department, University of Mysore, judged the competition. About 150 senior citizens participated.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Upendra Shenoy emphasised Manipal Hospital’s dedication in providing comprehensive healthcare solutions. ‘Combining medical expertise with engaging activities is an innovative way to create a supportive environment to boost the physical and mental health of our community,’ he said.

Sharing some valuable insights, Dr. Venugopal Krishna stated ‘Dementia is a term used to describe a group of symptoms affecting memory, thinking and social abilities interfering with their daily activities. As life expectancy increases, dementia prevalence is also becoming more common. It’s important to see a doctor if you experience memory problems or other dementia symptoms.’

Dr. Maqsood Ahamad said, ‘As you age, taking care of your brain health is just as important as caring for your heart. Memory issues, behavioural changes and the fear of dependence on others can become more prevalent. To maintain brain health and independence, it’s crucial to eat nutritious food, avoid unhealthy junk and oily foods, exercise regularly, avoid smoking and excessive alcohol.’

The winners were awarded prizes and certificates.