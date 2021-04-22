Pandemic uncontrollable, admits CM Yediyurappa
News

Pandemic uncontrollable, admits CM Yediyurappa

April 22, 2021

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who was discharged from Manipal Hospital this noon, has admitted that COVID-19 situation in Karnataka has become uncontrollable. He has called for a meeting of Ministers this evening to discuss the pandemic situation. 

 “Directions are being issued on what they need to do in the districts. I’ve been in constant touch with my Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar, the Law Minister and others on the situation,” he said.

“The situation is deteriorating with each passing day. In every house, 3 to 4 people are infected,” the CM said.

“I request people with folded hands: Don’t step out of your homes unnecessarily. This is deteriorating the situation and we have reached a stage where things have become uncontrollable,” he said, and stressed on the importance of wearing masks, sanitising and keeping physical distance. There’s no other way to stop COVID,” he added. 

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “Pandemic uncontrollable, admits CM Yediyurappa”

  1. vishnu bhat says:
    April 22, 2021 at 7:05 pm

    Dear CM, it is uncontrollable because you slept when you should have acted pro-actively. Please do not shed crocodile tears now – instead buck up and get things back under control.

    Reply
  2. boregowda says:
    April 22, 2021 at 7:55 pm

    You have to blame the public for ignoring safety precautions. Hanging their mask over the neck instead of covering mouth and nose and flocking like sheep instead of keeping safe distance.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching