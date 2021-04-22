Pandemic uncontrollable, admits CM Yediyurappa

April 22, 2021

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who was discharged from Manipal Hospital this noon, has admitted that COVID-19 situation in Karnataka has become uncontrollable. He has called for a meeting of Ministers this evening to discuss the pandemic situation.

“Directions are being issued on what they need to do in the districts. I’ve been in constant touch with my Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar, the Law Minister and others on the situation,” he said.

“The situation is deteriorating with each passing day. In every house, 3 to 4 people are infected,” the CM said.

“I request people with folded hands: Don’t step out of your homes unnecessarily. This is deteriorating the situation and we have reached a stage where things have become uncontrollable,” he said, and stressed on the importance of wearing masks, sanitising and keeping physical distance. There’s no other way to stop COVID,” he added.