DC expresses concern over Corona positive cases from rural areas

April 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri has expressed grave concern over increase in Corona positive cases from taluks and said that plans are afoot to set up COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs) in all taluks soon.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the visit of District-in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar to CCC in PKTB Hospital premises here yesterday, she said that till recently, 85 percent of Corona positive cases were from Mysuru City, but now things have changed as nearly 50 percent of positive cases were coming from taluks and 30-40 persons from each taluk testing positive was a dangerous trend.

The biggest worry for the district administration has been negligent attitude of citizens, the DC said adding that the district was not facing shortage of beds or oxygen. A jumbo oxygen cylinder of 13,000 kilo litre capacity has been established in KR Hospital premises which was sufficient as of now.

The KSOU CCC in Mandakalli has 230 patients with mild symptoms, whereas the total bed capacity was 600. The Trauma Care Centre on KRS Road was equipped to treat asymptomatic cases and critically ill patients who required ventilator support. As of now, the situation was fully under control and the district administration was fully geared up to meet any emergencies, she added.

Matter of worry

Rohini said the matter of worry was not the increase in positive cases but mortality rate. Most of the serious cases from neighbouring districts like Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Kodagu are brought here for treatment and most of them die due to delayed treatment. So, the deaths occur in city hospitals are added to Mysuru list.

Nodal Officer for Trauma Centre

The DC said Dr. M.S. Rajesh, Resident Medical Officer, Mysore Medical College & Research Institute (MMC&RI), has been appointed as the Nodal Officer for Trauma Care Centre (TCC) for better co-ordination. His job will be to accommodate patients referred by District COVID-19 Control Room in Trauma Care Centre.