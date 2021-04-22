Treatment for Corona patients begins at Trauma Care Centre

April 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Treatment for Corona positive patients has started at Trauma Care Centre in PKTB Hospital premises since yesterday due to spike in positive cases in the district.

Dr. Virupaksha, Medical Superintendent of PKTB Hospital, told reporters that the Trauma Care Centre has been opened as the District Hospital was full. Ten patients were admitted on the first day of re-opening of the Centre. A separate Covid ward has been set up on the second floor to treat asymptomatic patients.

The sudden increase in positive cases was due to more and more people undergoing RT-PCR test following second wave of COVID-19. Only those who required artificial respiration were admitted to Covid Hospital, he added.

He regretted that negligence by citizens has posed a big problem with Corona positive patients roaming on streets without taking rest at home. “Persons who have given swab sample must stay indoor till test results come. Strict quarantine was required for asymptomatic patients without meeting anyone,” he said.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that the district administration was totally geared up to meet any medical emergencies. Though the district did not have the shortage of beds or oxygen, they need not become complacent. Need of the hour was to strengthen the hands of district administration to deal with the current crisis. Last year, the Government had set up 13,000 kilo litres jumbo medical oxygen plant at K.R. Hospital which was sufficient to meet the current demand, he added.