Transport employees’ strike ends

April 22, 2021

Bengaluru: The indefinite strike called by employees of the four State-run Road Transport Corporations- KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and NEKRTC, seeking fulfilment of their demands, ended on the fifteenth day of the strike yesterday, a day after the Karnataka High Court observed that it was not the right time for any strike, with the country reeling under COVID-19 crisis. The withdrawal of the strike has brought huge relief to the commuters, who had faced a lot of inconvenience during the 15-day strike period, despite the operation of private buses.

The employees had launched indefinite strike from Apr.7, to press the Government for fulfilment of various demands, including payment of salary on par with the Sixth Pay Commission.

The Karnataka High Court, which heard a batch of petitions regarding the indefinite strike on Tuesday, had observed that it was the worst time to go on strike and had hoped that the employees would return to work, while posting the next hearing on Apr. 22.

Subsequent to the High Court’s observation, the employees started returning back for duty from last evening itself, after 15 days of strike.

With the strike being temporarily called-off by employee Unions after the HC ‘s observations, all the four Transport Corporations are expected to resume operations on a full-scale from this morning.

Bus operations return to normal in Mysuru

With the employees calling of their strike and reporting back for work, KSRTC operations in city resumed on a near full-scale this morning, both from the City and Sub-Urban Bus Stands.

Meanwhile, private buses, mini buses and other public transport vehicles, which were given temporary permission for operating on city and mofussil routes when the strike commenced on Apr. 7, have been asked to stop entering the Bus Stands as the KSRTC strike ended. The KSRTC authorities have asked the security staff not to allow private buses inside from today (Apr.22).

Buses to ply with only 50 percent capacity

With the Government issuing tough COVID-19 guidelines in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, the KSRTC authorities have imposed travel restrictions in KSRTC buses, according to which each bus will ply with a maximum of 50 percent capacity. Also, bus operations will be limited during weekends. The authorities have issued a 4-point guideline for the operating staff, which should be followed strictly.