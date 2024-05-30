Gang Rape: Girl student sexually assaulted in KR Pet taluk; Cops act quick, nab two accused

May 30, 2024

KR Pet: In a gruesome incident, a girl student was allegedly gang raped by two youths on the pretext of going to a temple, in the taluk yesterday. Acting swiftly, Police arrested the accused youths within 90 minutes of receiving the complaint.

The accused are Jagadish alias Jaga, son of Shivanna and his friend Deepu, son of Shankar, of Vaddarahatti village in Bellur hobli of Nagamanagala taluk. A mobile phone in which the act was video recorded has also been seized from the accused.

The 21-year-old victim is a degree student and is accommodated at a hostel in KR Pet town. She received a missed call from an unknown number on her cell phone at around 4 pm. She returned the call and the person who received the call introduced himself as Jaga, a friend of the victim.

When the victim enquired Jaga about the cell number which did not belong to him in reality, the latter claimed it as that of his friend. He also expressed his desire to meet the victim near Hosaholalu temple.

However, the girl refused to meet him and told about her plans to visit her grandmother’s house for a festival. But Jaga insisted at least to pay a courtesy visit. She also met him near the auto stand on Hosaholalu road near TB Circle in the town. He reportedly told her to call her friend and the latter obliged without any suspicion. She was trying to reach her friend over phone, when Jaga allegedly snatched her phone and forced her on to the motorbike with Deepu, another accused, riding the vehicle. While Jaga sat on the pillion seat, with the victim seated in the centre, telling her that they were going towards the temple. However, they changed the route and stopped near a brick factory. They allegedly disrobed the girl and shot her nude video, before taking turn to sexually assault her, besides video recording the act. Later, they helped the girl in dressing up, but warned to troll her nude pictures and also get rid of her, if she disclosed the incident to anybody. They also wanted her to come whenever they wanted to spend time with her. They later dropped the victim near KR Pet Women’s College after handing back her phone.

The victim who returned to the hostel narrated the ordeal to her warden, who took her to the Police Station. A case was registered under IPC Sections 354B, 366, 376D, 323, 506, r/w 34 and Information Technology (IT) Act.

Inspector Anande Gowda, brought the matter to the notice of SP N. Yathish and Dy.SP Sumith and acting under their guidance, succeeded in apprehending the accused at Nagamangala. They were later produced before a Judge and remanded to judicial custody.

The victim was subjected to medical test later.

The Police team also included PSI Naveen Kumar and staff Raghu, Jesus, Arun Kumar, Vyramudi and Jayavardhan.