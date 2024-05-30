Woman PSI in Lokayukta trap: Cop was caught red-handed while receiving bribe amount

May 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A Woman Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) was reportedly caught red-handed by Lokayukta Police personnel, while accepting bribe towards a favour, at the Police Station in the city this morning.

Radha, PSI of Law and Order (L&O) wing, Kuvempunagar Police Station, was receiving a bribe of Rs. 50,000 from one Mahesh, a resident of Kuvempunagar, the complainant in the case, when Lokayukta sleuths trapped the Police Officer at around 11.30 am.

Mahesh, a PWD contractor- cum-realtor, had been booked in a cheating case under IPC Section 420 at the same Police Station. He had even served a jail sentence, before being released.

As is the procedure, Police had seized properties belonging to him including documents. Recently, the Court had issued an order to release the properties.

Radha had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 1 lakh to execute the Court order and was receiving Rs. 50,000 towards the favour, when she fell into Lokayukta Police trap.

Lokayukta Dy.SPs Krishnaiah and Malathesh guided Inspectors Umesh and Jayaratna and staff in the case.

While PSI Radha has been arrested, mahazar procedure was on when we went the Press. She is likely to be produced before the Judge in the evening, followed by her suspension, it is said.