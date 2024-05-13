Pen drive leak: Aides of Preetham Gowda arrested
News

Pen drive leak: Aides of Preetham Gowda arrested

May 13, 2024

Bengaluru: Two individuals allegedly involved in leaking the explicit videos of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna were arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Hassan on Sunday.

The arrested individuals, identified as Likith Gowda and Yalagunda Chetan, are reported to be the associates of Karnataka BJP General Secretary Preetham Gowda. Their apprehension stemmed from a complaint filed by JD(S) worker Poornachandra Tejaswi on Apr. 22, accusing five individuals, including Congress worker Naveen Gowda, of disseminating the videos, sparking a political controversy in Karnataka.

Chetan, one of the arrestees, was employed at the office of Preetham Gowda, the former MLA from Hassan, while Likith Gowda was identified as a close associate, as per sources.

Following questioning at the Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police Station in Hassan, they were arrested. Additionally, authorities are actively seeking Naveen Gowda, the primary suspect in the video leak case. These two arrests bring the total number of individuals arrested in connection with various cases related to the Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case to eight. Earlier, the SIT had detained six individuals, including JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna — Prajwal Revanna’s father — on allegations of kidnapping a victim to impede her from approaching investigating authorities.

