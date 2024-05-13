Sex Scandal: ‘Not kidnapped’, says victim in viral video

May 13, 2024

Bengaluru: In a surprising turn of events, a video featuring the alleged kidnapping victim of JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna has surfaced on various online platforms. In the video, she asserted that she was not held against her will by the MLA and his associates.

This video emerged a week after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) rescued the woman from a residence linked to an aide of H.D. Revanna in Hunsur, Mysuru district, following a complaint lodged by her son at the K.R. Nagar Police Station accusing the MLA’s associates of kidnapping her.

The victim, who was purportedly shown being sexually assaulted by Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in another leaked video before the Lok Sabha polls on April 26, was heard addressing her situation. A third FIR was lodged against the MP by the SIT last week after recording her statement.

In the video, believed to have been filmed before her rescue, the woman states that she decided to visit a relative for four days due to distress caused by public discussion of the video. “I want to clarify that I did not encounter any issues from anyone, whether it be Bhavani Revanna, Revanna, or Prajwal,” she asserted.

She further mentions Satish Babanna, an accused in the kidnapping case, stating that he did not mistreat her. “They took care of me and allowed me to return… They did not cause me any harm, nor did they abduct me,” she affirms, adding that she was staying with relatives and would return soon.

Addressing her son’s complaint, she explains that it stemmed from his concern. “No one abducted me. I left willingly and will return,” she emphasised.

MLA A. Manju’s name floated

In another development about the case, Congress worker Naveen Gowda, who is among the accused involved in leaking the videos, made a social media post on Sunday claiming that he had handed over the pen drive he found on the streets on April 20 to Arkalgud JD(S) MLA A. Manju the following day.

In his post, he suggested that Manju might have been responsible for the leak.

However, Manju promptly refuted these allegations, stating that he was unfamiliar with Naveen Gowda and accused him of being the one behind the video releases. “The SIT should prioritise investigating him,” Manju insisted.