People’s co-operation must to enhance city’s green cover: MGP

May 13, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: During the monthly meeting of the Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), convened at its office on Vivekananda Road in Yadavagiri last evening, participants underscored the importance of collective efforts from the community, support from local officials, and the assistance of the State Government in fostering a thriving green cover for the city.

Former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev highlighted the ongoing initiative of planting numerous saplings throughout the city to enhance the greenery. He also mentioned the distribution of saplings to students of educational institutions as part of the ‘Koti Vruksha’ campaign, encouraging them to plant saplings at their residences. Rajeev stressed the necessity of augmenting urban greenery to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Addressing the audience, Rajeev emphasised the crucial role of public cooperation in promoting a robust green cover. He pointed out that asphalt or cement tiles laid around trees hinder water supply to the roots, adversely affecting tree growth. He urged both citizens and authorities to take cognizance of this issue and refrain from such practices for the betterment of tree health and growth.

Environmentalist Dr. Shankar Bhat has stressed the need for a scientific approach to managing trees planted along roadsides. He advocated for the delegation of roadside tree management responsibilities to local bodies by the government. He expressed disappointment with the lack of appropriate measures taken by officials of the MCC (Mysuru City Corporation) in preserving the environment.

Bhat raised concerns over the maintenance of saplings in urban areas, stressing that the declining number of trees is alarming. He lamented the absence of initiative from MCC staff and personnel from the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) in efficiently pruning dead and unnecessary trees using scientific methods.

Range Forest Officer (RFO) Dhanysashree affirmed the Forest Department’s commitment to green spaces and vegetation cover in Mysuru. She highlighted the significant efforts undertaken by the Forest Department in planting and nurturing lakhs of saplings.

According to Dhanysashree, the Forest Department is responsible for nurturing saplings along public roads for five years, after which the responsibility shifts to local bodies.

However, she noted that this transition is not occurring effectively. Currently, the Forest Department has over 11,000 saplings earmarked for planting. Dhanysashree urged the public to seize the opportunity to contribute to the city’s green cover by planting saplings along roadsides.

The meeting was attended by MGP’s Srishaila Ramannavar, Shobhana Sambashivam, Bhamy V. Shenoy and others.