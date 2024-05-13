Faces of cricketers on wooden spoons enter into World Record

May 13, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Noted Bengaluru-based cartoonist B.V. Panduranga Rao has earned the honour of getting entry into India Book of Records, Unique World Records and World Records India for drawing 110 faces of Indian Cricketers on the Head of Wooden Spoons, each measuring 16 cm in length.

He drew the faces of present cricketers like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bhumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja etc., and former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar including the legendary cricketers Vinoo Mankad, MAK Pataudi, Vijay Merchant, Lala Amarnath, to name a few. He took 26 days to complete it. In recognition of his achievement, he was honoured with a Certificate, Medal and Trophy.

Pride Bharat award

Recently, Rao was awarded the prestigious I CAN Foundation ‘Pride Bharat’ 2024 Award in the category of Art & Culture for his outstanding achievements in the field of Cartooning and significant contribution to society to inspire others. For this, he has been honoured with a Certificate, Medal and Trophy. The award distribution ceremony was held in Jaipur on Mar. 16, 2024.

The name of this 80-year-old cartoonist, who himself is a former Cricketer and Cricket Umpire, has already found entry into Limca Book of Records 14 times, India Book of Records 13 times, Unique World Records 6 times and World Record India 2 times. He has also been a recipient of Grand Master Award, URF Legend Award, National Humanitarian Excellence Award and the Genius Cartoonist of the Year 2023 Award.

Rao is a retired Engineer from Bhilai Steel Plant and a Hobby Cartoonist for the past 56 years. He was born in Mysuru and studied in Chamundipuram Middle School and Hardwicke High School before continuing his studies in Bengaluru.