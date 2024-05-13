Shankara Jayanti celebrated in city
May 13, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Various Brahmin organisations celebrated Shankara Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya in city, yesterday. Processions with portrait of Adi Shankaracharya were held amidst chanting of vedic hyms and mangala vadya.

The Mysuru Zilla Brahmana Sangha celebrated both Shankara Jayanti and Ramanujacharya Jayanti at Sri Rama Mandira in Krishnamurthypuram. Sangha President D.T. Prakash inaugurated the event by offering floral tributes the portraits of the saints. 

Speaking on the occasion, Prakash said, Shankaracharya led people to the path of ‘Mukti’ irrespective of their caste, creed and religion. Stating that Shankaracharya had spread the essence of Bhakti by travelling across Karnataka for about 32 years, Prakash called upon members of Brahmin community to celebrate Shankara Jayanti in unison.

Archakara Sangha President Vid. Krishnamurthy, Mysuru Zilla Brahmana Yuva Vedike General Secretary Vikram Iyengar, Organising Secretary Ajay Shastri and others were present. 

Ramakrishnanagar-Sharadadevinagar Vipra Vrinda also celebrated Shankara Jayanti by organising a grand procession on the main roads of the localities. The procession was inaugurated by Avadhoota Datta Peetham Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji by offering floral tributes to the portrait of Adi Shankaracharya at Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle.

Speaking on the occasion, Swamiji said Adi Shankaracharya, who had toured the entire country four times to safeguard ‘Sanathana Dharma’, had played a major role in the message of Bhagavad Gita. “At the time when the country was facing severe invasions, Shankaracharya went on padayatra on multiple occasions around the country to safeguard our dharma and defeated atheists through his knowledge with non-violence as his main weapon,” he said.

Talking about Ramanujacharya, Swamiji said that both Shankaracharya and Ramanujacharya were incarnation of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu respectively.

MIT Chairman Murali, Mysuru Zilla Brahmana Sangha President D.T. Prakash, Yoganarasimha Swamy Temple Secretary N. Srinivasan, social worker K. Raghuram Vajapayee, City BJP Secretary B.M. Raghu, Suyog Hospital Chairman Dr. S.P. Yoganna, Sri Ramachandrapura Mutt President G.R. Mohan and others were present.

Dinesh Gundurao Abhimanigala Balaga celebrated Shankara Jayanti and Ramanujacharya Jayanti at Sri Bharathi Old Age Home in Kanakagiri. Balaga President Vinay Kanagal, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, City Congress President R. Murthy, former Corporator Sowbhagyalakshmi and others distributed fruits among the inmates.

Abhinava Shankaralaya Mutt had organised a grand procession with the portrait of Sri Adi Shankaracharya to mark the celebrations. The procession was inaugurated by MLA T.S. Srivatsa by offering floral tributes to portrait of Adi Shankaracharya.

The procession passed through Uttaradi Mutt Road and other main roads before returning to Abhinava Shankaralaya premises.

Shankara Mutt Dharmadhikari Ramachandra, Manager Sheshadri Bhat, Sapta Mathrika Temple Dharmadhikari Bhaskar, Zilla Brahmana Sangha President D.T. Prakash, ex-Corporator B.V. Manjunath and others were present.

Sri Shankara Jayanti Sabha of Sri Prasanna Vishweshwara Temple on Gita Road too took out a procession of Sri Shankaracharya’s statue marking Shankara Jayanti celebrations.

