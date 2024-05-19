Legislative Council Polls: Dr. E.C. Ningaraj Gowda vouches support for NDA candidate

May 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Ending his rebellion, BJP leader Dr. E.C. Ningaraj Gowda who had filed his nomination papers as the party candidate for the Legislative Council Polls from South Teachers Constituency, on Friday declared that he would support JD(S) candidate K. Vivekananda, who has been declared as the BJP-JD(S) coalition NDA candidate for the seat.

Addressing presspersons at the joint meeting of NDA coalition partners at the BJP Office in Chamarajapuram here on Friday, Dr. Ningaraj Gowda announced that he would be supporting NDA candidate K. Vivekananda.

“I will withdraw my nomination as per the directions of the BJP High Command”, he said.

Maintaining that his objective is to strengthen the hands of State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, Ningaraj said that the BJP had announced his candidature for the South Teachers Constituency Legislative Council seat, following which he had filed his nomination sans the party’s B Form. But due to the developments later, the BJP left the seat to coalition partner JD(S) and subsequently K. Vivekananda has filed his nomination as the NDA candidate.

“Now I am going to withdraw my nomination and support Vivekananda,” he said.

Chamundeshwari MLA and JD(S) Core Committee President G.T. Devegowda (GTD) said that this meeting has only strengthened the coalition and the ruling Congress which is always looking to divide the Opposition, should take note of this. JD(S) leader and former MLC K.T. Srikantegowda, who was also one of the aspirants for the seat, will campaign for Vivekananda, he said adding that the coalition leaders will work with co-ordination to ensure the defeat of the Congress.

KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa, City BJP President and former MLA L. Nagendra, District President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, State BJP Secretary Thammesh Gowda, NDA candidate K. Vivekananda, BJP leaders B.M. Raghu, Mahesh Matawadi, Niranjan Murthy, Mohan, K. Devaraj, Maheshraje Urs, B.M. Santosh Kumar and others were present at the meeting.