Congress MLA ‘gifts’ Mercedes-Benz to Siddharamaiah
News

Congress MLA ‘gifts’ Mercedes-Benz to Siddharamaiah

Bengaluru: The BJP has accused former Karnataka CM Siddharamaiah of accepting a 2019 Mercedes Benz sedan as a gift from Congress MLA Byrathi Suresh from Bengaluru’s Hebbal constituency. The car costs Rs 1.8 crore. Byrathi Suresh is one of the richest MLAs in Karnataka with assets worth Rs. 416 crore.

Though Suresh has denied these allegations and has claimed that he gave the car to the former CM for a ride once, the BJP insists that the car was a quid pro quo. Suresh had recently been posted as the chairman of the Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation recently.

Suresh claimed, “It’s my car. It’s the one I use to travel. It’s registered under my wife’s name. I did not gift it to Siddaramaiah. I only let him use it once. Is that wrong? Wouldn’t you let your friends ride your car if they need to?”

January 20, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching