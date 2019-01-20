Nikhil Kumaraswamy starrer ‘Seetharama Kalyana’ film trailer launched

Mysuru: The trailer of the film Seetharama Kalyana, in which Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has played the lead role, was released at a grand programme held at the torchlight parade grounds at Bannimantap here yesterday.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, his mother Channamma, his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy, District Minister G.T. Devegowda, Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh, Minor Irrigation Minister C.S. Puttaraju, Transport Minister D.C. Thammanna, Horticulture Minister M.C. Managuli, JD(S) State President and MLA A.H. Vishwanath, MP L.R. Shivaramegowda, Legislators Ashwin Kumar, T.A. Sharavana, K.T. Srikantegowda and Bojegowda, leader Prof. K.S. Rangappa, G.D. Harish Gowda, M.J. Ravikumar and a host of other leaders and personalities were present.

Speaking after the launch, Kumaraswamy recalled his entry into film production with the setting up of Channambika Films at a small chamber in Madhwesha Complex in Nazarbad here years ago.

Maintaining that he has a close connection with Mysuru, the CM said Seetharama Kalyana will be released on Jan. 25 and appealed the people of the State to encourage Kannada films and the film industry.

Thanking all those who attended the trailer launch, Kumaraswamy said that his son Nikhil’s first film Jaguar was released in Mandya, the place where he derived his political strength.

Replying to a query by actor and event anchor Master Anand, the CM said the film will be an inspiration for the agrarian community. Observing that Nikhil has portrayed his (CM) concern for the farming community, Kumaraswamy said there were several scenes in the film that inspires the farmers.

District Minister G.T. Devegowda, Minister D.C. Thammanna, MP L.R. Shivaramegowda, MLC K.T. Srikantegowda and Ministers S.R. Mahesh and C.S. Puttaraju among the audience.

Maintaining that the film sends a message that farmers are the backbone of the country, the CM said that his Government was committed for the welfare of farmers. Asserting that he cannot spend time on film production, Kumaraswamy said Nikhil has taken all responsibilities in the production of the film.

Ramanagar MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy, mother of Nikhil, said that the people had received Nikhil well in his first film Jaguar. Now, Nikhil’s second film Seetharama Kalyana is all set for release on Jan. 25 and the people should bless Nikhil like they had done in the past.

Actor Nikhil arrived on the stage wearing traditional costume to a rousing welcome by the gathering. Addressing the gathering, Nikhil said that he would discuss with his father H.D. Kumaraswamy before doing anything. Claiming that films focusing on social values were less in number, Nikhil said along with Director Harsha have brought out the film much to the liking cine-goers. Maintaining that Kannada films were no inferior than other language films, Nikhil said that his father was also a hero and god for him.

Actress Rachita Ram, the heroine of the film performed a dance to the tune of one of the songs in the film, to the cheers of the huge gathering. Singer Ashika Ranganath of Rambo-2 fame, renowned singer Vijaya Prakash and team, actress Ragini Dwivedi and other artistes too gave performances to the tune of several film songs, which enthralled the gathering.

