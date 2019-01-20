Former CFTRI Director extols Lab for initiative towards hygiene

Schevaran Laboratories celebrates Annual Day

Mysuru: City’s Schevaran Laboratories Private Limited, manufacturers of environment-friendly cleaning solutions since many years, celebrated the Annual Day of Schevaran Innovation Centre (SIC) with the theme ‘Cleanliness and Hygiene in Schools’ at a function organised at its premises in Hebbal Industrial Area yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, former Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) Director Dr. V. Prakash lauded SIC for its initiative towards cleanliness and hygiene.

The former CFTRI Director said that the cleaning solutions manufactured by SIC were not only popular in the country, but was gaining popularity in the international market also and appreciated SIC Managing Director Sam Cherian who has achieved success in life by taking risk.

Titular head of the Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that taking up the cause of cleanliness and hygiene in school is a much-needed initiative and added that importance given to cleanliness and hygiene in schools has not reached the expectation.

He said that environmental-friendly products were the need of the hour.

University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said that cleanliness and hygiene were very important in schools and the colleges and added that it is also the responsibility of the students to maintain cleanliness and hygiene besides stating that the UoM was also taking steps to keep the University campus clean.

On the occasion, Dr. Prakash was felicitated for receiving the lifetime achievement award recently.

While ‘Schevaran Scientific Excellence’ award was conferred on Prof. Shubha Gopal, ‘Schevaran Social Out-reach’ award was conferred on Prithvi Sudindra for her service towards the differently abled.

Star of Mysore Editor-in-Chief K.B. Ganapathy, Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) S. Mamatha and others were present during the programme.

