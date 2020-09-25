Congress MLA Narayanrao passes away

September 25, 2020

Bengaluru: Congress MLA from Basavakalyan in Bidar District B. Narayanrao (65), passed away at a private Hospital in Bengaluru yesterday following brief illness.

Narayanrao’s demise comes just a day after Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, a BJP MP from Belagavi in Karnataka passed away in New Delhi on Wednesday. Only on last Thursday (Sept.17), BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Ashok Gasti died after a brief illness at a Bengaluru Hospital. Gasti was nominated to the RS only in June this year and had taken oath just a few weeks ago.

Narayanrao thus becomes the third top peoples’ representative from the State to pass away in a week.