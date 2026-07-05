Conservation needs a new way of thinking: MP Yaduveer

July 5, 2026

Mysuru: The iconic Kannada film ‘Gandhadagudi,’ immortalised by legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar, continues to hold relevance even today, though the concept of forest conservation has evolved significantly over the decades, said Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

He was speaking after unveiling the cover of ‘Gandhadagudi: A Journey to Remember,’ a book by documentary filmmaker J.S. Amoghavarsha, on the second day of the 10th edition of the Mysuru Literature Festival (MLF) at Hotel Southern Star this morning. The two-day festival is being jointly organised by the Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and the Mysuru Book Clubs Charitable Trust.

Fresh thinking on conservation

Recalling memorable scenes from the classic film, Yaduveer said, images of Dr. Rajkumar riding through the forest on a white horse and being lifted by an elephant on its tusks remain etched in the minds of audiences. However, he said the film should now be viewed through the lens of contemporary conservation.

“The understanding of forest conservation has changed considerably over the years. Today, in the name of conservation, we are often trying to control nature itself. Conservation requires a new way of thinking,” he said.

Referring to global conservation practices, he observed that forest management models adopted in countries from America to Africa have often created new challenges. “Despite being one of the world’s most populous countries, India has managed to protect its forests comparatively well,” he added.

Public movements

The MP also spoke about the need to conserve the historic Dewan Purnaiah Canal in Mysuru. While efforts to protect the canal have been discussed for years, he said the movement must gain wider public support if a lasting solution is to be found.

“The campaigns to conserve Kukkarahalli Lake and the Dewan Purnaiah Canal must become people’s movements. Only then can we ensure their protection for future generations,” he said, assuring his full support for such initiatives.

Describing ‘Gandhadagudi’ as a symbol of Karnataka’s conservation ethos, Yaduveer said that while the film belongs to the entire State, the Purnaiah Canal represents an equally important ecological and cultural heritage for Mysuru. MLF Founder-Director Shubha Sanjay Urs and Pankaj Singh were present.