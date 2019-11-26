‘Constitution respected on Constitution Day, we welcome SC order’

November 26, 2019

New Delhi: The Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena today welcomed the Supreme Court’s order to conduct floor test in Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow and demanded Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ resignation.

Moments after the Apex Court verdict, senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said that all the three parties are satisfied with the Court order.

Stating that the Constitution was respected on Constitution Day, Chavan added, “Devendra Fadnavis should resign today.”

AICC communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala termed the Supreme Court order was a ‘slap on an illegitimate BJP-Ajit Pawar Government, who had hijacked the mandate.’

Responding to the verdict, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, said that the Supreme Court has given a gift to the nation on the Constitution Day.

In a tweet, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar welcomed the SC order, “I am grateful to Supreme Court for upholding democratic values and Constitutional principles. It’s heartening that the Maharashtra verdict came on the Constitution Day, a tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

Welcoming the order the Shiv Sena tweeted, “Satyamev Jayate! We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court today. The leadership of Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress and allies will soon prove majority and give Maharashtra a stable government.”

