Courts designated in all districts to handle cases of differently-abled people
News

Courts designated in all districts to handle cases of differently-abled people

November 26, 2019

Mysuru: The State Government has designated Special Courts in all the districts to try the offences under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (PWD) Act to facilitate physically challenged people.

Disclosing this at a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here this morning, Vikala Vikaasa Managing Trustee and Advocate S.S. Vaidyanath said that the 4th Additional District and Sessions Court is designated in Mysuru to handle cases pertaining to differently-abled people for whom a Special Public Prosecutor would also be made available. He asked the PWD to approach the designated Court for voicing any complaints violating their rights.

He said that as per the Rights of PWD Act, passing derogatory remarks on differently-abled people even through drawings would be deemed as offence which can be referred to the designated Court. He advised the differently-abled people to effectively use the facility to protect their rights.

Vikala Vikaasa Advisor A.N. Vasudev and Advocate Naveen were present at the press meet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching