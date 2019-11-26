Karnataka Governor to undergo heart surgery

November 26, 2019

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala is being treated for heart related ailments at a private hospital in Bengaluru, days after he underwent an angiogram. The doctors are said to have recommended an open-heart surgery and the surgery is likely to happen later this week, according to sources.

Vala had skipped the conference of Governors in Delhi on Nov.23 & 24 and also did not take part in the Jalaram Jayanti celebrations organised by Bengaluru Gujarati Association, which he used to attend every year.

