Control stray dog menace

Sir,

In recent months many citizens have written in these columns about the stray dog problem in many parts of the city, which has now assumed menacing proportions.

It has now become unsafe to take a walk on the streets because of this. It is not uncommon to see stray dogs attacking children who often play on the streets and are unaware of their presence.

In the nights, their incessant barking and howling disturbs the peace. They have now become a serious public health hazard.

The Municipal authorities must take serious steps to control this before it gets out of hand. It would also be helpful if the public is informed about where they can get medical help in case of a dog bite.

– T.R. Mukundan, Ramakrishnanagar, 30.9.2018

