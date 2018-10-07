Control stray dog menace

Sir,
In recent months many citizens have written in these columns about the stray dog problem in many parts of the city, which has now assumed menacing proportions.
It has now become unsafe to take a walk on the streets because of this. It is not uncommon to see stray dogs attacking children who often play on the streets and are unaware of their presence.
In the nights, their incessant barking and howling disturbs the peace. They have now become a serious public health hazard.
The Municipal authorities must take serious steps to control this before it gets out of hand. It would also be helpful if the public is informed about where they can get medical help in case of a dog bite.
– T.R. Mukundan, Ramakrishnanagar, 30.9.2018
You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]
I afraid the only option left is to poison them. Yes most of us love the dogs being a pet animal and it is the so called “MANS BEST FRIEND” !!!! But when it poses serious threat to public, we need to take some action to eliminate that. The so called rule makers “MENAKA GANDHI” wouldn’t experience any threats nor the barking in the nights !!!
yes i fully agree they must be poisoned . can this pet organisation also. catch all stray dogs and take them all to a forest area and leave them there. bringing them back is a ridiculous proposal. FURTHER CONTINUOUIS CONSUMPTION OF THEIR HARIS OF DOGS WHETHER STRAY DOGS OR HOUSE DOGS WILL LED TO CANCER
THOSE WHO LOVE THEM SHOULD BE CAREFUL. INSTEAD OF SPENDING OF SO MUCH ONE THESE DOGS IN THEIR HOUSES , SPND THE SAME MONEY TO A POOR BOY TO STUDY !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!