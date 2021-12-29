Cool drink shop causes concern among Nursing College Hostelites

December 29, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A cool drinks shop that has sprung up all of a sudden opposite K.R. Hospital’s Stone Building Block facing Dhanvantri Road has reportedly become a cause of concern for inmates of Nursing Hostel for Women.

The kiosk is causing discomfort to women nursing students who still remember the incident that occurred three years ago, when an unidentified man broke into the hostel and created a ruckus. Now, the nursing students who are residing at the hostel are wondering who gave permission for the setting up of the shop.

As the shop is blocking their movement and activities, the nursing students as well as the members of the public have asked the authorities to evacuate the shop and facilitate their free movement.