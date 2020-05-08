Cops chase chain-snatchers, pin them down in cinema style

May 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With lockdown and movement restrictions till May 3, there was a long break in Mysuru city’s crime scene especially in the chain-snatching front. With the movement of men and women gradually increasing with the easing of restrictions and with women venturing out of their houses wearing jewellery, chain-snatchers too have become suddenly active.

Despite heavy Police presence on the roads and barricades all around, two bike-borne youths targeted three women on city streets last evening. They executed their tasks soon after dusk set in yesterday but their luck ran out as the Police, who got wind of the incidents from alert public, chased the accused in a car and arrested them in cinema style.

The Police have recovered 80 grams gold ornaments worth Rs. 3.2 lakh from the duo who have been identified as 23-year-old Maadu alias Madesh of Kumbarakoppal and 22-year-old Chethan of Hunjanakere in Srirangapatna taluk.

On the prowl targeting women, the accused, at about 7.45 pm, had snatched a 40-gram gold chain from one Asha near Clear Medi Radiant Hospital in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage. It is a narrow road and Asha was walking alone in the poorly-lit street.

Before Asha could realise what was happening to her, her gold chain was snatched and the duo sped away in the Pulsar bike. Next, the duo proceeded towards Hinkal and snatched a 40-gram gold chain from one Pushpalatha when she was riding a scooter near Hinkal Government School at about 8.30 pm.

The bike rider cleverly approached Pushpalatha’s scooter while the pillion rider yanked off her chain and sped away. Not stopping at this, the accused also tried to snatch the gold chain of one Jagadamba in Mahadeshwara Layout. However, they were unsuccessful.

Later, the crime reached Vijayanagar Police sleuths who wasted no time and took a car to chase the accused. They were successful in pinning down the accused near the Corporation Bank on Vijayanagar 1st Stage at about 9.30 pm. The Police, who had definite clues about the accused and based on the description provided by the victims, nabbed them.

Vijayanagar Inspector Balakrishna told ‘Star of Mysore’ that the accused were habitual offenders and were involved in nearly 20 cases. He further said that accused Chethan was an expert bike rider especially Pulsar bike. He knew to ride the bike on narrow stretches and was able to control the vehicle very well, even with a pillion rider.

The Inspector said that the accused would be produced before a Magistrate and the Police would seek their custody for further investigation. Three different vehicle registration number plates, chilli powder and knives have been recovered from the duo.