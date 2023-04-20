DG&IGP launches WhatsApp number to help trace lost mobile phones

April 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Police have provided a new e-portal to trace lost mobile phones and to prevent misuse of lost cellphones, they have created a new WhatsApp number: 63632-55135. This number was launched by DG&IGP Praveen Sood at City Police Commissioner’s Office on Apr. 18.

Public, residing in Mysuru city limits, who have lost their mobile phones, can make use of this WhatsApp number to provide necessary information which will help Police trace the lost mobile phones.

Those who have lost their mobile phones should send text message ‘Hi’ to WhatsApp 63632-55135. Once the message is received, the e-portal link is sent to the mobile number from which the text message is sent. By clicking on the link, the e-portal webpage opens and the person who has lost the mobile phone should provide all necessary information and submit it. Later, the Police will take steps to trace the lost mobile phone.

Citizens, who have lost their mobile phones are requested to make use of the new facility.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, IGP (Southern Range) Pravin Madhukar Pawar, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi and other Police officials were present during the launch of this facility.