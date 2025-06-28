Cops get new Cap:  Navy Blue Peak Caps to replace Police Constables’ Khaki Slouch Hats?
June 28, 2025

Bengaluru: In a significant move to end colonial legacy, the State Police Department is all set to bid goodbye to ‘Slouch Hats’ currently being used by Constables and replace them with ‘Peak Cap’ used by Police Officers from Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) cadre.

The decision is said to have been made during the IPS Officers Annual Conference chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at State Police Head Quarters on Nrupatunga Road here yesterday. CM Siddaramaiah reviewed the caps used in other States including Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Goa and Delhi and later is said to have instructed the senior Police Officers to decide on the lines of ‘Peak Cap’ even for the Constables.

Currently, Khaki Peak Caps are used by officers of ASI and above rank. However, it is proposed to provide ‘Navy Blue Peak Caps’ (see pic) for the Constables in order to differentiate the ranks.

Why Change?

According to sources, the recommendation to change British-era Slouch Hats was made following the recommendation of Police Kit Specification Committee, which was tasked to review and recommend updates to the Police uniform and equipment.

The move is aimed at modernising the Police force’s image and addressing health concerns related to the old headgear.

Sources further stated that the Committee, headed by Additional Director General of Police Umesh Kumar, had recommended against the use of Peak Caps and recommended the use of thinner Beret Caps.

