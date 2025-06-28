Mandatory smart meters from July 1

June 28, 2025

CESC must test them in Government Offices first, argue consumers

Mysore/Mysuru: Electricity consumers have called on officials of the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) to first mandate smart meters in all Government offices, including CESC itself, and evaluate their pros and cons before implementing them for the public.

The demand comes after the Government directed that, starting July 1, 2025, all new electricity connections must have smart meters. In response, CESC officials held a meeting yesterday at their corporate office in Vijayanagar Second Stage.

Chaired by CESC Technical Director D.J. Divakar, the meeting included Chief Manager Sharanamma, Chief Engineer Mrutyunjaya, General Manager (IT&IMS) Ramaswamy and others. Officials announced that, from July 1, all new connections would require smart meters with advanced technology.

However, consumers strongly opposed the move, arguing that they should first be informed about the system’s benefits and drawbacks. They demanded proper consultation and awareness before implementation.

They also highlighted that the new smart meters are much larger and nearly three times costlier than existing ones. The new meter costs Rs. 10,000 each piece. Concerns were raised about accountability — what happens if the meter malfunctions overnight or fails from the start? Consumers also questioned the fairness of being forced to buy from a designated company.

Instead, they suggested a phased approach: First, install smart meters in Government offices and institutions, prove the system is trouble-free, then extend it to industries and commercial users, and finally to domestic consumers.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Licensed Electrical Contractors’ Association submitted a memorandum noting that most buildings have switchboards designed for current meters, making the larger smart meters impractical.

Association President H.J. Raghavendra, Hon. Working President S. Siddesh and office-bearers M.S. Manjunath, D.A.E. Shashidhar, and B.M. Girish Kumar urged CESC to either enforce the rule only for new applicants from July or delay implementation by three months.