Tree falls damaging electric poles
News

Tree falls damaging electric poles

December 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A tree uprooted and fell in the middle of road on Janathanagar-TK Layout main road,  damaging the electric poles along with the scooters parked on the stretch, in the city this morning.

Following the incident, the vehicular traffic on the otherwise busy road was disrupted for one hour. According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened at around 11.45 am, with the uprooting of a fully grown aged tree near a home appliances shop.

Following this, five to six electric poles were also damaged, snapping the electricity line. Fortunately, there was no casualty, as there was no power supply at the time of the incident, averting what would have led to a major mishap otherwise.

Learning about the incident, Abhaya emergency rescue team of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and linemen from Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (Cesc) Limited rushed to the spot.

A local preferring anonymity told Star of Mysore, in a mocking tone that “Though it had been brought to the notice of MCC about the rickety tree, an Officer who visited the spot took it lightly and also vouched for longevity of the tree for another 20 years.”

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching