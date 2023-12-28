Tree falls damaging electric poles

December 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A tree uprooted and fell in the middle of road on Janathanagar-TK Layout main road, damaging the electric poles along with the scooters parked on the stretch, in the city this morning.

Following the incident, the vehicular traffic on the otherwise busy road was disrupted for one hour. According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened at around 11.45 am, with the uprooting of a fully grown aged tree near a home appliances shop.

Following this, five to six electric poles were also damaged, snapping the electricity line. Fortunately, there was no casualty, as there was no power supply at the time of the incident, averting what would have led to a major mishap otherwise.

Learning about the incident, Abhaya emergency rescue team of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and linemen from Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (Cesc) Limited rushed to the spot.

A local preferring anonymity told Star of Mysore, in a mocking tone that “Though it had been brought to the notice of MCC about the rickety tree, an Officer who visited the spot took it lightly and also vouched for longevity of the tree for another 20 years.”