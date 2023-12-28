MP Pratap Simmha clarifies ‘Somaari Sidda’ and its usage

December 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The verbal sparring has continued unabated among Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the CM’s supporters and party workers.

A day after Mysuru Police lodged an FIR against Pratap Simmha for purportedly disparaging Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by referring to him as ‘Somaari Sidda’ (Lazy Sidda) during a media interaction at Hanuma Jayanti in Hunsur, the MP has turned to social media to clarify his stance.

“I want to clarify that I did not make any personal remarks about Siddaramaiah in a disparaging manner. ‘Somaari Sidda’ is not an abuse. It is to describe a lazy man in common Kannada parlance. It does not specifically refer to a particular individual. It is a commonly used term in Kannada language to any lazy man. I used this term in reference to a situation or quality. It was not aimed at targeting any specific individual,” Simmha stated in a Facebook live session yesterday.

Question of moral standing

In a direct address to the CM, the MP said, “You lecture others on moral standing, yet your party’s social media handles have labelled me as someone distributing passes to terrorists, and my brother is unfairly portrayed as a tree thief. Isn’t this a personal attack? If you throw stones at me, I will respond with stones. I am Pratap Simmha. I am not a mango tree to give you fruit when you pelt stones at it.”

“In response to reporters in Hunsur who inquired about the personal attacks from the Congress, I stated, CM Siddaramaiah is personally targeting me out of a sense of political insecurity as his chair will shake if the Congress fails to secure the Mysuru-Kodagu MP seat. Among 28 MPs in the State, he singles me out for attack. Unlike ‘Somaari Sidda,’ I am actively engaged in politics for development, steering clear of divisive caste politics. The use of the term ‘Somaari Sidda’ is a common expression, a phrase to describe a lazy person, in spoken Kannada and I employed it in that context. This misunderstanding of the meaning of the phrase seems to have struck Congress workers at 8 pm, leading to an attempt to mob my office,” said the BJP MP.

“I have respect for Siddaramaiah and I genuinely like him. Similarly, I understand the importance of showing respect to people, particularly elders like Mallikarjun Kharge. Following Kodagu tradition, I make it a point to touch their feet as a gesture to seek their blessings,” he added.

Addressing leaders disrespectfully

Directing his words once again at Siddaramaiah, Pratap Simmha remarked, “Siddaramaiah avare, you have the audacity and a habit of addressing everyone in the singular, regardless of their stature. Have you ever addressed anyone with respect over all these years? You have consistently spoken singularly and with disdain, showing disrespect even towards the Maharajas of Mysore, who made significant contributions to the development of the Mysuru region. Your addressing of the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘ye Modi,’ former PM Deve Gowda as ‘ye Deve Gowda,’ and former CM Yeddyurappa as ‘ye Yeddyurappa’ and often term Yediyurappa as the person who went to jail — does this befit your personality, the position you occupy or your stature? You were the one who referred to Sonia Gandhi in the singular before joining the Congress.”

Regarding the upcoming 2024 LS elections, the MP urged the CM to declare the Congress candidate. He stated, “There are four to five contenders in Mysuru vying for the Congress ticket, engaging in defaming me and resorting to various antics to gain your favour and attention. I request you to announce the candidate against me, allowing them to compete among themselves. They are using my name to get close to you and score points, and it’s time to put an end to these manoeuvres.”