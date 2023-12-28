World Toilet Day: MCC plans eight new toilets in city

December 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of World Toilet Day, ‘The Clean Toilet Challenge’ was observed by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) from Dec. 19 to 25 in the city. The programme was organised by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under its ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Urban 2.0 plan.’

As part of the challenge, a Walkathon was organised, besides distributing Swachhata Kit to 15 toilet staff and release of clean toilet leaflet among several other programmes organised to create awareness among general public.

As part of the challenge, it has been planned to build eight new toilets, foundation stone for which will be laid near the parking lot of Palace, KSRTC Suburban Bus Stand on Mother Teresa Road, Manchegowdana Koppal Burial Grounds at Hebbal, Maharaja’s College Grounds, Gayathri Hotel on Dhanvantri Road, Pulikeshi Road, near Gandabherunda Park on Udayaravi Road in Kuvempunagar and Harishchandra Ghat, near foot of Chamundi Hill.

MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff explained about the significance of ‘The Clean Toilet Challenge,’ during the launch of programme on Dec. 21 at the Town Hall premises.

MCC Deputy Commissioner (Development) K.J. Sindhu, Senior Health Officer Dr. Venkatesh, Executive Engineer (EE) Nagaraj, Ashwin and other Officers were present.