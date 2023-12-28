139th Congress Foundation Day | Congress believes in uniting people: District Minister

December 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The 139th Foundation Day of Congress party was celebrated at Congress Bhavan near Railway Station in city this morning.

Social Welfare and District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, who took part in the Foundation Day celebrations said “Congress believes in bringing people together, like how the fight against British colonial rule was shaped and former Prime Minister late Jawaharlal Nehru framed policies with scientific application of mind to enable people build a healthy life with better education. Economic self-sustenance, expansion of irrigated areas contributing to significant rise in food production were also Nehru’s contributions to the country.”

“However, now political parties are indulging in religious terrorism, but the job of parties should be to eradicate communalism and dictatorship. The people should be brought together and democracy and Constitution should be strengthened,” he added.

Speaking to media persons later, Dr. Mahadevappa dismissed the possibilities of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge contesting the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls from Chamarajanagar (SC reserve) Constituency. But if a national leader makes mind to contest from here, it is a matter of happiness. If they (AICC President) wish, they can contest from anywhere, he added.

Earlier, Congress party workers, waving national flag, took out a rally organised as part of Foundation Day from Ramaswamy Circle to party Office. A troupe of artistes dressed in dhoti and kurta, wearing Mysore Peta and playing saxophone, beating drums and cymbal were also a part of the rally.

After reaching party office, Congress Seva Dal workers hoisted the national flag and administered oath to the gathering.

City Congress President R. Murthy, Mysuru District Congress Rural Committee President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, former MP Kagalawadi Shivanna, former ZP Presidents B.M. Ramu and Latha Siddashetty, former Mayor Pushpalatha Chikkanna and others were present.