Creating awareness on Millets: Hundreds of students participate in Walkathon
News

Creating awareness on Millets: Hundreds of students participate in Walkathon

December 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: To create awareness on the importance of Millets (Siridhanya), a Millet Walkathon — Namma Nadige Siridhanya Kadege (Our Walk Towards Millets) — was organised from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple to the Old DC’s Office this morning, under the joint aegis of the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat (ZP), Agriculture Department and various other organisations.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh flagged off the Walkathon which saw participation from over 400 High School students of schools across the city who wore T-shirts and caps bearing the logo of the International Year of  Millets-2023.

The Walk created awareness on having nutritious food and organically grown products with placards and pamphlets.

The Walkathon passed through K.R. Circle and D. Devaraj Urs Road before culminating at the Old DC’s office where breakfast made of millets were served to all  the participants.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Agriculture Joint Director Dr. B.S. Chandrashekar, Deputy Directors Raju, Dhananjaya and Yogesh and Assistant Director from all the taluks of Mysuru district along with representatives of various other organisations took part in the rally.

After the Walkathon, a stage programme (Millet Festival) was organised at P. Kalinga Rao Bhavan in the Exhibition Grounds where resource persons gave lectures on the importance of millets. Farmer leader Kurubur Shanthakumar and organic farmers attended the event.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching