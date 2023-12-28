Creating awareness on Millets: Hundreds of students participate in Walkathon

December 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: To create awareness on the importance of Millets (Siridhanya), a Millet Walkathon — Namma Nadige Siridhanya Kadege (Our Walk Towards Millets) — was organised from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple to the Old DC’s Office this morning, under the joint aegis of the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat (ZP), Agriculture Department and various other organisations.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh flagged off the Walkathon which saw participation from over 400 High School students of schools across the city who wore T-shirts and caps bearing the logo of the International Year of Millets-2023.

The Walk created awareness on having nutritious food and organically grown products with placards and pamphlets.

The Walkathon passed through K.R. Circle and D. Devaraj Urs Road before culminating at the Old DC’s office where breakfast made of millets were served to all the participants.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Agriculture Joint Director Dr. B.S. Chandrashekar, Deputy Directors Raju, Dhananjaya and Yogesh and Assistant Director from all the taluks of Mysuru district along with representatives of various other organisations took part in the rally.

After the Walkathon, a stage programme (Millet Festival) was organised at P. Kalinga Rao Bhavan in the Exhibition Grounds where resource persons gave lectures on the importance of millets. Farmer leader Kurubur Shanthakumar and organic farmers attended the event.