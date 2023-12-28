Art Show ‘Trees, Water, Stardust’ at The Heritage House from tomorrow
December 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A week-long Art Show titled ‘Trees, Water, Stardust,’ which includes paintings, performances and public art activities, will be held at The Heritage House in Saraswathipuram from tomorrow (Dec. 29), under the aegis of Ramsons Kala Pratishtana and Indian Heritage Cities Network.

The Art Show will be open between 4.30 pm and 8.30 pm till Jan. 4, 2024. Renowned patron of the arts R.G. Singh, Secretary of Ramsons Kala Pratishtana, will inaugurate the Art Show at  7 pm tomorrow.

Trees, Water, Stardust is a collection of 101 paintings from miniatures to lifesize canvas, painted with acrylic and oil. It is a practice and collection of art by Aadirika and Desai Somesh, who have been painting and creating art in various media including photography for a decade. This series of paintings is an experiential expression of their journey with the natural environment. The paintings take you on a journey of inner contemplation. The artistes hope to bring about change in seeing how we relate to our environment.

The Art Show will also have free art workshops inclusive of materials, for the public of all ages as follows:

Dec. 29 — 10 am to 1 pm:  ‘Nature is Teacher’ – Painting with natural colours by Color Ashram; 7 pm to 7.30 pm: Performance by M.N. Chandrakala, Desai Somesh and Rituparna Desai.

Dec. 30 — 10 am to 1 pm: ‘Devi, Rakshasa, Nature Spirits’ – Mask making with guidance from R. Abhiramy; 7 pm to 7.30 pm: Performance by Kanchana Ganga in collaboration with the mask-makers.

Dec. 31 — 7.30 pm to 8 pm: ‘Search for Beauty’ – Contemporary dance by Shwetha Ramesh; Interactive reading with Sangeetha Alwar.

Aadirika Kaddu, an artist based in Mysuru, has been exploring the human psyche in connection to how we relate to our natural environment and our needs: air, water, sleep, food, shelter, connection and expressionism. Desai Somesh describes the origin of his series of work titles ‘Nature is Teacher.’ Aadirika and Desai collided paths in Mysuru’s Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts (CAVA) and have been working together for over two decades.

For details, contact Desai Somesh on Mob: 91089-14511.

