Next, Rahul Gandhi to take out ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’ from Jan. 14, 2024

December 28, 2023

New Delhi: After the stupendous success of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ taken out from South to North, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is all set to take out ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’ in Eastern and Western parts of the country.

Rahul will be embarking on 6,200-km long padayatra from Manipur to Mumbai on Jan. 14, 2024 and will conclude on Mar. 20 same year, prior to Lok Sabha elections. The party workers are also expected to join Rahul in large numbers, with 14 States and 85 districts on the itinerary of the Yatra, according to AICC.

Notably, Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkand, Chhattisgarh, UP, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra will be covered during the Yatra.

It may be mentioned that, ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ that took off from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu in September 2022 concluded after five months at Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir in January 2024, with several thousands of Congress workers and leaders joining hands with Rahul. It helped the party resurrect its political fortune, by wresting power back in Karnataka from BJP in May 2023 Assembly elections, while it installed its first ever Government in Telangana by unseating the incumbent Government of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

The fresh Padayatra planned by Rahul is also aimed at forthcoming Parliamentary elections and several of Congress leaders and workers are expected to join their leader in the Yatra.