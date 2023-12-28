Ropeway to Chamundi Hill: Green lovers to meet CM

December 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the renewed demand for building a ropeway to Chamundi Hill in the city made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a delegation of environmentalists and writers from the city will be meeting the CM in Bengaluru in first week of January 2024.

Environmentalist Parashurame Gowda of Parisara Balaga, who addressed media persons on behalf of Chamundi Betta Ulisi Samiti at Patrakarthara Bhavana here this morning said “We have sought time to meet the CM and explain him with regard to ropeway issue. We are most likely to get the appointment of CM Siddaramaiah on Jan. 2 or 3. Besides, we will also meet the members of Mysuru Hotel Owners Association and explain them about the ecological sensitivity of Chamundi Hill.”

Reiterating his vehement opposition to connect Chamundi Hill by a ropeway, Parashurame Gowda said “The lofty hill is the identity of Mysuru and should take steps to preserve its religious significance. The ropeway proposal was first made during the tenure of Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde and the green lovers have been voicing against the plan since then. A Forest Officer of Mysuru had also submitted a report to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) in Bengaluru against ropeway plan in 2012.”

Chamundi Betta Ulisi Samiti had also collected 70,000 signatures online, besides eliciting the opinions of several others through personal interactions in February-March 2022. In continuance, a Round Table meeting had been organised at JSS Women’s College auditorium, Saraswathipuram on Apr. 3, 2022, where experts had shared their apprehension over the said project. Even Royal Family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar had expressed her resentment.

Writer Prof. Kalegowda Nagawara said “Mysuru is the second most tourist spot after Agra in New Delhi, visited by the tourists. Chamundi Hill also has health benefits, hence the aesthetics should be maintained without any disturbance.”

Heritage expert Prof.N.S. Rangaraju clarified that we are not opposed to tourism development, but averse to any destructive plans in the name of tourism development. Most importantly, there is no need for a ropeway to Chamundi Hill, but the one that definitely needs a Ropeway is Madhugiri Hill in Tumakuru.

Progressive thinker Prof. Kalachanne Gowda, Parisara Balaga Member Bhagya Shankar and model Mallamma Ganigi also spoke at the press meet, sharing their views on the issue.