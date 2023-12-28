334 CCTV cameras to keep an eye on New Year revellers

December 28, 2023

12 check-posts on city outskirts, 18 within city

Mysore/Mysuru: Measures have been taken to prevent eve teasing or misbehaviour under the guise of public greetings. Special task force teams have been formed to address and take legal action against such incidents. A dedicated Pink Garuda (Chamundi Force) security force comprising eight officers and staff members has been established to ensure the protection of women.

A total of 59 CCTV cameras have been installed at important places across the city, with an additional 275 cameras set up in crucial areas to maintain surveillance and prevent any incidents. Task forces, including traffic Police and experts, have been created to prevent wheeling, drag racing and racuous noise. Rapid response teams will be operational in all areas to ensure compliance with traffic rules, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh said.

Eight Highway Patrol vehicles have been deployed to monitor Outer Ring Road, with a total of 18 Garuda and 112 vehicles patrolling various parts of the city. Twelve checkpoints have been established on the outskirts and 18 within the city to monitor miscreants and maintain security.

Three DCPs, 12 ACPs, 30 Police Inspectors, 42 Sub-Inspectors, 70 ASIs, 550 head constables and constables and 80 other security staff will be on duty on New Year eve. This apart, 12 units of City Armed Reserve Police, four Commando Force units, one dog squad and four anti-sabotage units will be on duty, the Commissioner stated.

Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols must for NY-eve party organisers

In a proactive move to pre-empt any potential incidents during New Year celebrations, pub owners, hoteliers, resort managers and organisers of party venues in Mysuru have been advised to implement Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols for patrons.

Police Commissioner B. Ramesh stressed the importance of this additional layer of information to bolster security measures in and around these establishments.

He said “Pub owners must collect KYC details of customers so that, in case of any untoward incident, we have some basic information to work on.”

This initiative aims to enhance the overall security apparatus and facilitate prompt and effective responses if needed. For restaurants and hotels providing liquor services, obtaining mandatory written permission from the Excise Department is required for extended service hours. Similar permissions must be sought from the jurisdictional Police Stations. This also applies to establishments granted permission by the Excise Department for the sale and supply of alcohol specifically for the day.