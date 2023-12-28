New Year parties till 1 am only: City Top Cop
New Year parties till 1 am only: City Top Cop

December 28, 2023
  • Chamundi Hill gates to close at 9 pm on Dec. 31; 334 CCTV cameras to watch over revelry.
  • Party organisers must implement Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols for patrons.

Mysore/Mysuru: As Mysuru readies itself to usher in New Year 2024 amid concerns over the JN. 1 COVID-19 variant, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth has issued directives to ensure a safe and orderly celebration.

The Commissioner, along with two Deputy Commissioners of Police (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj and S. Jahnavi (Crime and Traffic), addressed the media in a press conference at his office this morning.

He asked party organisers and the general public to conclude New Year’s eve celebrations by 1 am on the intervening night of Dec. 31, 2023 and Jan. 1, 2024.

He outlined key strategies, with heightened patrolling in the Central Business District (CBD) areas of Mysuru city as well as on the city borders, where the Police will be out in full force to maintain law and order, ensuring the safety of residents and visitors alike.

Keeping in view the maintenance of law and order during the celebration mood, hotels, restaurants, clubs, resorts, home stays, service apartments, apartment associations, malls and organisations have been categorically told to abide by the restrictions.

Safety of everyone: “Every year, New Year’s eve is celebrated with enthusiasm and lots of action on the road. We have held talks with all stakeholders to ensure the safety of everyone. We appeal to the people to celebrate New Year’s eve responsibly,” he stated.

With the expected revelry concentrated in the city’s pubs, bars, resorts, clubs, hotels and restaurants, these establishments will be under strict vigilance. Commissioner Ramesh emphasised the importance of a visible Police presence around liquor vends and wholesale outlets, hotels and clubs to deter any potential disruptions to the celebrations.

“No one will be allowed to ransack the private properties by breaking pots and other articles. Wheeling and other untoward incidents aren’t allowed, with Police deployed in various places. While there are no restrictions on hosting parties in private, they have to keep a check on the sound or else Police will be forced to act,” he said.

Chamundi Hill gates close at 9 pm

Access to Chamundi Hill and its surrounding areas will be restricted after 9 pm on Dec. 31. The decision is aimed at ensuring a controlled and secure environment during celebrations. All gates leading to Chamundi Hill will be closed after 9 pm, restricting entry and exit.

Even before the gate closure, carrying of food or liquor bottles will be strictly prohibited to maintain decorum and safety. Only residents of Chamundi Hill will be granted permission to enter and exit the gates. Their identities will be verified at the gate entrance to ensure authorised access.

Searching