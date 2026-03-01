Cops & public run for ‘Safe Mysuru’

March 1, 2026

Mysuru City, District Police organise marathon to create awareness on drugs, cybercrime and fitness

Mysore/Mysuru: More than a thousand fitness enthusiasts, including Police personnel of both Mysuru City and District, took part in the ‘Safe Mysuru Marathon – 2026,’ jointly organised by Mysuru City and District Police to create awareness on drugs, cybercrime and fitness, this morning.

The marathon was flagged off by District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MLAs G.T. Devegowda and T.S. Srivatsa and IGP (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at Mysore Palace premises.

The 5K Run passed via K.R. Circle, D. Devaraja Urs Road, JLB Road, Rotary School Junction, MDA Junction, Chamaraja Double Road, Thathaiah Circle, Gun House Circle, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle, before culminating at the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises.

The 10K Run passed via K.R. Circle, D. Devaraja Urs Road, JLB Road, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa, Hunsur Road, Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli) Junction, Open Air Theatre, Senate Hall, Clock Tower, Kuvempu Statue, Bogadi Road, Vishwamanava Double Road Junction, Padma Circle, Saraswathipuram Fire Station Junction, Ekalavya Circle, Ramaswamy Circle, Chamaraja Double Road, Thathaiah Circle, Gun House Circle, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle and ended at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mahadevappa said, “Several marathons were being organised in Mysuru in recent times to promote fitness and healthy living.

“Karnataka Police is known for efficiency. They have been working 24×7 to ensure citizens’ safety. They have also been initiating various measures to create awareness on cybercrime and a drug-free society,” he added.

MLA G.T. Devegowda also hailed the Police for instilling confidence among Mysureans by seizing drugs and returning the stolen gold jewellery to the original owners.

Actors Vinay Rajkumar, Amrutha Iyengar and Brinda Acharya, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, SP Mallikarjun Baladandi, DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar and others were present.

Later, the organisers also distributed medals and cash prizes to the winners of the 5K and 10K runs. The winners in 10K Run (men and women) were awarded as cash prize of Rs. 10,000, Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 3,000 for the first, second and third place respectively and the winners of 5K Run were awarded cash prize of Rs. 5,000, Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 2,000 respectively for first, second and third place winners.

Before the marathon, the participants took part in the warm-up, which included zumba and other exercises.

Results

5K Women – Public: 1. Vidya (21:44.99 sec), 2. Varshitha (21:58.55 sec), 3. Prakruthi (22:12.36 sec), 4. Banupriya (22:29.03 sec); Police: 1. Bhuvaneshwari (27:31.18 sec), 2. Bhagya (30:49.07 sec), 3. Anusha (30:52.37 sec), 4. Rukmini (30:52.76 sec).

10K Women – Public: 1. Ashwini (48:52.58 sec), 2. Arthika (57:12.55 sec), 3. Priyanka (1:00.35 sec); Police – 1. Malashree Jadhav (1:01.46 sec).

5K Men – Public: 1. M. Nithin (17:04.03 sec), 2. Rohan Bekal (17:27.77 sec), 3. N. Doreswamy (17:44.04 sec), 4. N.P. Aditya (18:00.38 sec); Police – 1. Vinod – APC (20:47.88 sec), 2. Prabhu Jamakhandi – KSRP (21:12.48 sec), 3. Raghunandan – DAR (21:44.21 sec), 4. Manjunath Ganjihal – CAR (21:47.72 sec).

10K Men – Public: 1. R. Purushotham (32:24.64 sec), 2. J.R. Karan (34:31.78 sec), 3. Mahesh (39:21.12 sec), 4. K.V. Omkar (40:18.24 sec); Police: 1. H.K. Megharaj – CAR (43:12.98 sec), 2. H. Vittal – CAR (46:07.03 sec), 3. Maheshraj Patil – CAR (47:08.15 sec), 4. A.M. Mallesh – KSRP (48:15.21 sec).