Wild elephant tramples PU student to death in Kodagu

March 1, 2026

Kushalnagar: A first-year Pre-University student was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Bettathur village in Kodagu district last evening.

The victim has been identified as Pooja (19), daughter of Changappa and Devaki, residents of Bettathur near Madikeri. She was a student of St. Michael’s Composite PU College.

According to family members, Pooja was walking home with her mother when the tragedy struck. Devaki works as a cook at the Chettukaya Valmiki Ashram School near Karike in Bhagamandala and visits her home in Bettathur once a fortnight.

After completing her annual examinations on Feb. 19, Pooja stayed at her Bettathur residence for a few days before accompanying her mother to Karike on Feb. 23.

Last evening, the mother and daughter were returning to Bettathur and Changappa had gone on his motorcycle to Cherambane to bring them home. However, as they approached their house, the steep stretch of road made it difficult for all three to travel together on the bike.

Changappa asked his wife and daughter to alight and walk while he rode ahead. It was then that a wild elephant suddenly charged at them. The animal reportedly dragged Pooja away and trampled her.

Hearing Devaki’s screams, Changappa rushed back to the spot but found his daughter grievously injured. Pooja was immediately shifted to the District Hospital in Madikeri, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The incident triggered anger among villagers, who staged protests against the Forest Department. Residents alleged that despite repeated complaints about frequent elephant movement in Bettathur and surrounding areas, authorities had failed to take effective preventive measures.

Villagers said that in the second week of February, a youth returning home from work at a resort was seriously injured in a similar elephant attack on the same road and had narrowly escaped death.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Abhishek told SOM this morning that while the 100-metre forest buffer zone falls under the Madikeri Division, the adjoining forest area comes under the jurisdiction of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. “The Rapid Response Team has rushed to the spot and efforts are underway to drive the elephant back into the forest,” he said.