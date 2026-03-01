US-Israeli air strikes: Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei killed

March 1, 2026

Mob vandalises US embassy in Karachi; protest erupts in Lucknow; Alipur in Karnataka observes bandh

New Delhi: Three US Embassy staff at Karachi in Pakistan were reportedly injured after Shia Muslim protesters attacked the American embassy, following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in US and Israeli strikes.

Earlier this morning, the Iran’s State media confirmed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been killed, after attacks across Iran by Israel and the US, which began on yesterday morning.

A statement from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, read out by several State broadcast channels, confirmed Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in his office. Visuals of the incident of mob vandalising the entrance area of US consulate and setting parts of the building ablaze, surfaced on social media.

Guards open fire: The situation escalated further when security forces, including guards at the Consulate, reportedly opened fire on the protesters. Local reports indicate multiple casualties, with one source claiming up to 10 civilians were killed in the gunfire.

Gunshots were heard as staff at the diplomatic mission pushed back the mob, though it remains unclear whether the firing originated from Pakistani security or US personnel.

In Baghdad: Meanwhile, protesters also gathered outside the US Embassy in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, as tensions soared in the Middle East amid the renewed military confrontation.

Protest in Lucknow: Shia Muslims took to the streets at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, to protest against the killing of Khamenei.

Bandh in Karnataka village: The Alipur village in Gauribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district in Karnataka, observed bandh as residents mourned the death of Khamenei, whom they regarded as their spiritual authority.

From today early morning, shops and roadside stalls were shut, with traders suspending their businesses. The people gathered in groups, with some of them holding Khamenei’s portraits, shedding tears and chanting religious slogans.