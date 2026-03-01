Rising human-wildlife conflict near Bandipur: 50 villagers join forest patrols as ‘Kaadina Mitras’

March 1, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: With incidents of human-wildlife conflict on the rise in villages bordering the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, the Forest Department has launched a new initiative titled ‘Kaadina Mitra’ (friends of the forest), roping in local villagers to assist in patrolling and preventing wild animals from straying out of the Reserve.

The Hediyala, Moleyur, Nugu and N. Begur forest ranges have been identified as highly sensitive zones, where tiger and elephant attacks have resulted in human fatalities in recent years.

In a bid to prevent further incidents, the Department has introduced a system under which selected villagers patrol alongside Forest personnel. Acting on the directions of Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre, Chief Conservator of Forests S. Prabhakaran of Bandipur consulted wildlife experts before implementing the ‘Kaadina Mitra’ scheme. As part of the initiative, 50 experienced farmers from forest-fringe villages in conflict-prone areas have been appointed as ‘friends of the forest’ on a daily-wage basis. Their primary role is to strengthen surveillance and enhance monitoring in areas vulnerable to tiger and elephant movement.

Tiger Rapid Response Force

In villages along the forest edge that have witnessed fatal tiger attacks, the Department has constituted 25 additional patrol units under the banner of Tiger Rapid Response Force.

Each unit comprises two ‘Kaadina Mitra’ volunteers and two Forest staff members. The four-member teams patrol sensitive stretches and keep vigil for any signs of wild animals moving toward human settlements.

Members of Tiger Rapid Response Force have been equipped with jackets, batons, machetes, torches, loudspeakers, firecrackers & walkie-talkies. If animals are spotted near boundary, the teams attempt to drive them back into forest. Walkie-talkies enable quick communication & mobilisation of additional personnel when required.

Beyond patrolling, the teams are also conducting awareness drives in forest-edge villages. Farmers are advised not to venture into forest areas or graze cattle close to the boundary. If entry into the forest is unavoidable, they are urged to move in groups. Villagers are also instructed to immediately alert Forest officials if tiger pug marks are noticed near agricultural fields.

Officials say ‘Kaadina Mitra’ prog. has fostered better coordination between Forest staff and local communities. Volunteers gain first-hand understanding of efforts to mitigate conflict & help spread awareness among residents, making community participation a key pillar of the initiative.

Volunteers drive back elephant at Saragur

In one recent instance in Saragur, a team comprising ‘Kaadina Mitra’ volunteers and Forest staff successfully drove back an elephant that had attempted to move out of the forest.

Using loudspeakers and firecrackers, the team managed to push the animal back into the reserve. The same group also assisted in capturing a partially blind elephant that had earlier killed an elderly villager, drawing appreciation from officials for their timely intervention.