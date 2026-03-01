MUDA scam: I was offered Rs. 50 crore to keep quiet, claims RTI activist

March 1, 2026

Bengaluru: Social and RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna has claimed that he was offered Rs. 50 crore to keep quiet regarding the multi- crore MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) alternative sites allotment scam, involving the Chief Minster’s family and top officials.

Snehamayi Krishna made this allegation when he deposed before the Special Court for Elected Representatives at Bengaluru yesterday, which is hearing the MUDA alternative sites allotment scam case.

Charging the accused persons named in the case of making efforts to silence him through all means,Krishna told the Court that a person claiming to be a personal assistant of the Chief Minister offered him Rs. 50 crore as bribe. Besides, two persons named Harsha and Srinidhi had brought money bags to offer him. Though he submitted a video record of the incident to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, no action has been taken so far. This apart, he suspects that black magic has been performed on him by sacrificing a goat, Krishna alleged.

Venting his anger against Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police, Krishna said that the Cyber Police apprehended him when he came to Bengaluru Court for hearing. “The Police whisked me away though I assured of appearing before them after completion of the Court hearing. Though I was not officially arrested, the Police issued a press notification saying that I was ‘arrested’, which was a blow to my dignity”, he argued.

Judge expresses disappointment

During the hearing, the Special Court Judge pulled up the Prosecution for the delay in investigation of former MUDA Commissioner D.B. Natesh, a prime accused in the case. The judge questioned why the prosecution had not taken any action though it was given nod last November itself for action against Natesh, under Section 17a of PC Act. The Judge also expressed deep disappointment over the Prosecution’s failure to provide the status of the investigation.

The Judge upon hearing Snehamayi Krishna’s argument, directed him to lodge a separate complaint regarding the bribe money offered to him. The Judge also said that Krishna can file a higher appeal if he was not happy with the Lokayukta B- Report. The Court further ordered for personal appearance of the Special Public Prosecutor during the next hearing in the case.