Couple from Mysuru die in road accident

March 1, 2026

K.R. Nagar: A couple from Mysuru city met with their tragic end, after their two-wheeler was allegedly knocked down by a car near Kaggare-Narayanapur here on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Nanjunda Somachar (51) and his wife Netravathi (48), natives of Beeranahalli, Hangod in Hunsur.

They were residing with their daughter Meghana, at Subramanya Nagar, Hebbal 3rd Stage in Mysuru city. Somachar was working as the centring supervisor of construction workers.

Following the death of their relative at Muttakada Hosur near Ramanathapur in Arkalgud of Hassan, the couple was going on a motorcycle, to attend the funeral. They were travelling via Yelwal, Sagarkatte, Narayanapur and Kaggare Road, when a high speeding car, which came from the opposite direction, rammed into their vehicle. Impact of the accident was such that, the couple was thrown away, resulting in their severe injuries. Though the arrangements were made to shift them to General Hospital in an ambulance, they succumbed to their injuries en route.

K.R. Nagar Town Police Inspector Shivaprakash and staff rushed to the spot and seized the motorbike and car involved in accident. Bodies were handed over to relatives after post-mortem at the General Hospital. Ravikumar, son of the deceased, has lodged a complaint with K.R. Nagar Police.