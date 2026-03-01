Pay more to transport luggage in KSRTC buses

March 1, 2026

Bengaluru: In a move to augment revenue, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has increased luggage charges on its buses by 15 percent, with the revised rates coming into effect from Feb. 16. The hike applies to luggage carried along with passengers as well as unaccompanied consignments.

Under the revision, minimum luggage charge has been raised from Rs. 5 to Rs. 6 for stages 1-5, while the maximum charge has increased from Rs. 123 to Rs. 145 for stages 156-160.

Although the State Government had increased passenger bus fares by 15 percent with effect from Jan. 5, 2025, luggage rates had remained unchanged. The previous revision to luggage charges was made in 2021.

The revised rates apply to bags, sacks and other packages weighing more than 30 kg per person, with charges varying according to the stage of travel. Overall, the latest revision increases the minimum rate by Rs. 1 and the maximum by Rs. 22.