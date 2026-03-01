Farmers withdraw day-night dharna

March 1, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Farmer leader Honnur Prakash of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS – Samoohika Nayakatva) said that the day-night dharna launched by farmers seeking fulfilment of their demands and evacuation of illegal resorts that have come up at Kabini backwaters, has been temporarily withdrawn following an assurance by officials on meeting farmer demands.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Honnur Prakash said that officials have said that they would write to the Centre on Gomala and forest lands. They have also assured of launching a Podi Durasti initiative in Chamarajanagar district soon, he noted.

Alleging that the KRRS has identified six resorts that have come up illegally in Kabini back waters, Prakash said that the district administration has promised to evacuate them in a month.

Accusing Forest Minister EShwar Khandre of receiving money for allowing the re-launch of Safari in wildlife forest reserves, he said that the KRRS was ready to launch a movement against the permission given for Safari.

Advocate Ravikumar, leaders Manjukiran, Parameshwar, Suresh and Manjanna were present at the press meet.