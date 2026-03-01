Stadium plan at KSIC Filature Factory land: T. Narasipur Bandh next?
March 1, 2026

Former Councillor Arjun warns of intensifying the stir; farmer leader Chandan Gowda confident of CM reversing the proposal

T. Narasipur: Actor and former T. Narasipur Councillor Arjun Ramesh has warned of calling for T. Narasipur bandh, if the State Government continues to remain nonchalant towards the indefinite protest being staged by the employees of KSIC Filature Factory at Bhyrapura here, where the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, plans to build a stadium, using a part of the land belonging to the factory.

Ever since the stadium proposal came to light, factory workers have been skipping work and staging a stir with a slogan – Save Factory – for the past nine days, with political party leaders and environmentalists joining them.  However, the Government continues to turn a blind eye towards the raging issue, without clarifying its stand on the stadium proposal, said Arjun.

Arjun said, he would be meeting the merchants in the town, seeking their support to the bandh call, no matter if it requires to fall at their feet.

President of Karnataka Rajya Raita Kalyana Sangha Chandan Gowda, vouched not to allow any leaders to shut down the Filature Factory, that was established by the Maharaja of Mysore.

“Even if the Chief Minister or Prime Minister says, we won’t budge from our stand and will retain the factory, that has been feeding hundreds of employees and their dependents,” said Chandan Gowda.

Instilling confidence among protesting factory workers, Chandan Gowda exuded confidence that the Chief Minister may revoke the decision on proposal pertaining to stadium, after having a re-look into the proposal. Presently, the CM seems to be not fully aware of the pros and cons related to the stadium plans, he added.

Parisara Balaga State Secretary Parashurame Gowda, Mysore Grahakara Parishat Hon. Secretary Prabha Nandish, farmer leader Kiragasur Shankar, C.D. Venkatesh, Prasad Nayak and others were present.

